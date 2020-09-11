|
Hungarian PM endorses Trump: 'What he does is good for Central Europe'
Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi tweeted this morning that Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary held a telephone conversation last night with US President Donald Trump.
Interviewed on Hungarian radio this morning, Orban endorsed Trump in the upcoming presidential election, and stated: "I'm almost friends with the US President. What he does is good for Central Europe. Personally, I'm rooting for him in the presidential election."
