09:25
Reported
News BriefsElul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Ramming attack on police car in Amsterdam, driver arrested
A driver repeatedly rammed a van into a police car at around half past four this morning in downtown Amsterdam, Holland, and then drove into two police motorcycles that had been parked to form a roadblock, AP reports.
The van burst into flames, and its driver was subdued using pepper spray before being arrested.
Two officers and the suspect were treated for injuries sustained during the incident.
Police have yet to suggest a motive for the attack.
