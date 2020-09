09:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Jewish students in Germany raising money for kebab shop in Halle Read more New fund-raising campaign organized by Jewish students in Germany aims to raise 7,000 Euros for owner of kebab shop targeted by neo-Nazi. ► ◄ Last Briefs