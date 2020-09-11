US blacklists Ukrainian MP for being 'an active Russian agent'

The United States has imposed sanctions on a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker linked to Republican efforts to research damaging information on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Reuters reports.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that it has blacklisted Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, who is suspected of being “an active Russian agent for over a decade,” using “manipulation and deceit” in his effort to influence elections in the United States and around the world.