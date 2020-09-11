Meretz MK: Why do places with almost no virus cases have to be locked down?

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) has sharply criticized the government for its plan to impose a nationwide closure, starting next week in advance of the High Holidays.

"Another crazy decision; another decision taken that is lacking in all logic," he accused. "What is the logic in forcing a closure on communities where there is hardly any contagion? This ridiculous 'equality' has a huge price tag. It's not logical; it's not fair; it's not right. We'll meet again this Shabbat at Balfour," he concluded, referring to the now-weekly left-wing protests being held outside the Prime Minister's Jerusalem Residence on Balfour Street on Saturday nights.