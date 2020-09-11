|
National Student Council strongly opposed to closing schools
The National Council of Students & Youth has announced that it is strongly opposed to the closure of schools, Kan News reports.
According to the Council, there is reason to be concerned that distance learning will have devastating consequences, including damage to the mental and social resilience of young people, a severe decline in the amount of material covered, and a drastic drop in grades.
