New research confirms previous studies: Covid-19 immunity wanes very fast

A new study has confirmed the results of previous research, showing that antibodies produced in response to coronavirus infection tend to decline dramatically in the first weeks and months following infection.

The Telegraph cites research conducted by Nanjing University Medical School in China, which monitored 26 coronavirus cases. Most patients had an antibody response, but by a month after hospital discharge, the neutralizing activity of that response had declined significantly.

A previous study conducted at King's College London found similar results: 60% of the patients studied had a "potent" antibody response at the height of their infection, but this dropped to just 17% three months later.