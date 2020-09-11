Minister Shay: I oppose lockdown; there are other things we could do

Science & Technology Minister Yizhar Shay (Blue & White) told Reshet Bet this morning that he is opposed to a nationwide lockdown and made his opinions known at yesterday's meeting of the government's coronavirus cabinet.

"There are several significant steps that we can take before having to reach the point of imposing a lockdown," he said. "The experts presented their opinions and then Prof. Gamzu stated his case, and his position was the one adopted in the end."

Asked whether he was concerned at the possibility that a large segment of the population would not abide by the regulations, he replied that, "Despite irresponsible calls for public disobedience, which verge on the criminal, from [MK Avigdor] Liberman and various local authority heads, our citizens are responsible people. There will be effective enforcement and large fines handed out to anyone endangering public health."