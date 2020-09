07:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 Poll: Yamina surges to 20 seats as Yesh Atid plummets to 13 Read more Yamina now the second largest party in new poll, gaining from a collapse in support for Yesh Atid. Rightist bloc now leads with 67 seats. ► ◄ Last Briefs