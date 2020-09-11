|
Trump claims US has 'one of lowest case-fatality rates' in the world
At an election rally last night, US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States "has achieved one of the lowest case-fatality rates anywhere of any country in the world," The Guardian reports.
In fact, according to Johns Hopkins University, the US has a case fatality rate of 3%, putting it in 51st place globally. The country ranks 12th in the world for deaths per 100,000 population, at just under 58.34.
