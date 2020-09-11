|
Did Trump boast of saving Saudi Prince over Khashoggi murder?
US President Donald Trump boasted that he saved Saudi Arabia's crown prince from greater scrutiny over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, investigative reporter Bob Woodward’s new book reveals.
In one of 18 interviews with Woodward, Trump defended Mohammed bin Salman over the murder inside a Saudi consulate of Khashoggi, a US-based critic of the crown prince's rule.
