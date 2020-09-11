|
05:43
Reported
Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Waze to lay off 5 percent of global workforce
Waze, the Google-owned navigation and mapping service which was founded by Israelis, will lay off 5 percent of its global workforce, or about 30 people out of 555 total employees, the company’s CEO said in an email to employees on Thursday, according to The Verge.
Waze will also close several of its offices in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions as it seeks to refocus its business on certain markets.
