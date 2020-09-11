Man linked to attack on Paris Jewish cafe to remain in jail

A court in Norway on Thursday ruled that a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighborhood in Paris will be kept in detention for four weeks, pending a decision on his extradition to France, AFP reports.

Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, who has been living in Norway since 1991 and became a citizen in 1997, was remanded in custody by an Oslo court after he was arrested on Wednesday following a French extradition request.