News BriefsElul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Man linked to attack on Paris Jewish cafe to remain in jail
A court in Norway on Thursday ruled that a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighborhood in Paris will be kept in detention for four weeks, pending a decision on his extradition to France, AFP reports.
Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, who has been living in Norway since 1991 and became a citizen in 1997, was remanded in custody by an Oslo court after he was arrested on Wednesday following a French extradition request.
