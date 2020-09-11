Netanyahu urged to allow market merchants to work despite lockdown

The head of the Mahane Yehuda Market Merchants' Committee, Tali Friedman, on Thursday night called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to allow merchants to work even if it is decided to impose a lockdown during the High Holidays.

"It is no secret that the merchants have suffered a fatal blow in recent months, the main target audience that filled the markets - the tourists - disappeared overnight and left a deep void that led many businesses to shut down, after suffering heavy economic losses that will unfortunately accompany them for many years to come," Friedman said.

"I remind you of your promise that you will not allow such discrimination in trade between the retail markets and the food chains that operate unhindered and grow while we are fighting to make a living," Friedman wrote to the Prime Minister.