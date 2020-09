23:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Nitzavim-Vayelech: Mutual responsibility in Eretz Yisrael Read more Why does Rashi say that mutual responsibility among Jews begins in Eretz Yisrael? What creates that bond? ► ◄ Last Briefs