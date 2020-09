19:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Cost of Holiday Lockdown: 11 billion NIS The Ministry of Finance estimates that the economic cost of a month long general lockdown during the upcoming holidays will be eleven billion shekels (3.2 billion dollars). ► ◄ Last Briefs