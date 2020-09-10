Business sector: 'Another lockdown is a guillotine to our heads'

Chairman of the Business Sector Presidency Dubi Amitay has described the government's anticipated general lockdown over the upcoming month of holidays in catastrophic terms.

"An additional lockdown is a guillotine to our heads," Amitay said.

"The econoimic situation is likely to bring more death than the health situation and could lead to uncontrollable anarchy as we have seen in the United Sates and other countries," Amitay added.