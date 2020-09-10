|
19:20
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
President Trump warns suburbs of Biden election consequences
President Trump has tweeted a warning to America's suburbs should Joe Biden be elected president.
"The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention," Trump wrote.
"That’s where they are coming from. If I don’t win, America’s Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, 'Friendly Protesters,' Trump's tweet concluded.
Last Briefs