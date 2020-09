18:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 IDF: Drone falls in Lebanon, no danger of intelligence data leak The IDF has reported that in the course of routine maneuvers on the Lebanese border, one of its drones fell into Lebanese territory. However, there is no danger of leakage of any intelligence data from the drone. ► ◄ Last Briefs