18:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Yair Lapid: 'Netanyahu's push for a lockdown an admission of failure' Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu over his attempt to impose a total lockdown. "Netanyahu's push for a total lockdown is simply an admission of defeat," Lapid said. "They are moving towards a lockdown because they failed and have no idea what they want to do next. You failed. Resign," Lapid concluded.