News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Finance Minister suggests national nightly curfew instead of lockdown
Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz has suggested imposition of a nightly curfew everywhere in israel as opposed to a total lockdown.
"A total lockdown is a decision that does not consider the economy. If we are going to take drastic steps, I suggest a national nightly curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.," Katz remarked.
"This will also benefit the operation of our health care system," Katz concluded according to an Army Radio report.
