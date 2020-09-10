Finance Minister suggests national nightly curfew instead of lockdown

Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz has suggested imposition of a nightly curfew everywhere in israel as opposed to a total lockdown.

"A total lockdown is a decision that does not consider the economy. If we are going to take drastic steps, I suggest a national nightly curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.," Katz remarked.

"This will also benefit the operation of our health care system," Katz concluded according to an Army Radio report.