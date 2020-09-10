|
18:30
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
State of the art mikveh in Tehran; water purified every 12 minutes
The chief rabbi of Iran Yehuda Garami has proudly announced the completion of a state of the art mikveh in Tehran.
"WIth God's help and in the merit of the authorities who have cooperated in this project, we have now completed a mikveh with state of the art purification and filtration systems. All the water in the mikveh is completely purified every twelve minutes," the rabbi reported on Twitter.
