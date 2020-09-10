Litzman attacks Netanyahu: 'You are wrecking the holidays'

Minister of Housing Yakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) attacked Prime MInister Netanyahu at a corona cabinet meeting today.

According to a report on Newtwork Beit news, Litzman told Netanyahu: "You are wrecking the holidays."

In response Netanyahu said, "I am not wrecking the holidays but am only acting as my brain dictates in order to prevent the spread of the virus and the mortality that accompanies it. We will not change our minds or backtrack from our decisions."