News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Report: Netanyahu tells corona cabinet 'hospitals flying red flags'
Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a sober assessment on the current status of COVID-19 at a corona cabinet meeting today.
"We have received notice from hospitals that they are flying red flags regarding the coronavirus," Netanyahu said according to a report on Channel 12 news.
"We have seen tragic scenarios develop in other countries and we want to stop the spread of the virus before we reach a similar crisis," he added.
