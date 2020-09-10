Glowing report on tourism in Samaria 'raises left's blood pressure'

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan has reacted to a critique of a glowing tourism broadcast on Channel 13 news regarding tourism in Samaria, including an interview with a couple who enjoyed a bed and breakfast stay in the community of Yitzhar.

"We are happy to raise the left's blood pressure," Dagan said in an interview with Arutz Sheva, "especially that of the far left.

"This criticism of a positive report on tourism in Samaria represents the view of a tiny number of extreme left agitators, those who are full of hatred and represent a minority even among the far left in Israel," Dagan added.