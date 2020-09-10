|
17:35
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Likud: 'Investigate criminal violations by police and govt. attorney'
The Likud has reacted to a report on Channel 12 News which exposed a cover up of activities by the police and the government attorney's office that were directed against the prime minister.
"Only an independent and unbiased investigation will reveal the truth regarding the manufacture of charges against Prime Minister Netanyahu," Likud sources said.
"Israel needs a judicial system that enforces the law rather than one which finds ways to go around it," the sources added.
