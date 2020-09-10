|
17:02
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Minister of Health: 'We have no choice but lockdown; it saddens me'
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein (Likud) was glum in his assessment of Israel's next steps in halting the spread of COVID-19.
"We have no choice but lockdown. It saddens me that the morbidity rate does not allow for any other possibility," Edelstein said.
"For three months I tried to fight this battle in another way," he added in a report filed by Israel army radio.
Last Briefs