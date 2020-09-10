17:02
News Briefs

  Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20

Minister of Health: 'We have no choice but lockdown; it saddens me'

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein (Likud) was glum in his assessment of Israel's next steps in halting the spread of COVID-19.

"We have no choice but lockdown. It saddens me that the morbidity rate does not allow for any other possibility," Edelstein said.

"For three months I tried to fight this battle in another way," he added in a report filed by Israel army radio.

