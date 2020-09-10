Toast to cooperation between Civil Admin. and Judea-Samaria cities

The Civil Administration and heads of Judea and Samaria municipalities raised a toast today to the cooperation between them in completion of many successful projects during the past year.

The Civil Administration is responsible for the quality of daily life in Judea and Samaria. It is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense and is led by a division of the IDF.

Successful projects noted at the celebratory Zoom conference included new pipelines for water delivery, expansion of sewage system capacity, and cracking down on illegal garbage disposal sites and water pirating.