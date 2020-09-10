|
16:31
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Shaare Zedek Hospital director general: 'Our hospital is full'
The director general of Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem has lamented the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the health care system.
"Our hospital is full," director general Ofer Marin said, "whether we are talking about the corona department or our other regular departments.
"We must take significant steps to reduce the spread of the virus," Marin asserted according to a report on Israel army radio.
