'Lockdown meaningless without comprehensive plan'

Former head of the Knesset corona committee Ofer Shelah has reacted to the call of corona czar Roni Gamzu to impose a lockdown on malls and close all schools throughout the upcoming month of holidays.

"A lockdown is meaningless without an immediate and comprehensive plan to reinforce the health care system by adding more beds and hospital staff. There also needs to be centralized administration and division of the case load among hospitals," Shelah said.