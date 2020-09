16:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Fires in western US claim seven lives, half a million dunams burned The fires raging in California and Oregon have claimed seven lives and it is feared that more victims will be discovered once the fires are extinguished. Half a million dunams (125,000 acres) have been burned in the current fires. ► ◄ Last Briefs