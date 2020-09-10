Chief Rabbi issues directives for public prayer on Rosh Hashana

Chief Ashkenzi rabbi David Lau has issued directives for public prayer on Rosh Hashana.

Rabbi Lau has encouraged congregations to have a succession of prayer services so that social distancing can be practiced. In order to facilitate this, the first services of the day should begin early in the morning.

Wherever possible, physical barriers such as nylon sheeting should be provided so that worshipers are separated into groups of ten.

Those who cannot pray in public should be visited by shofar blowers so that these shut-ins can also observe the mitzvah of hearing the shofar.

Those who have tested positive for the coronavirus should not observe the fast (Tzom Gedaliah) that follows Rosh Hashana even if they are asymptomatic since such fasting could adversely affect their health.