Former head of Shabak promotes 'autonomy plus' for Palestinians

Yoram Cohen, former head of the Shabak (Israel's Internal Security Service), has stated that he favors "autonomy plus" or "statehood minus" for the Palestinians.

He views two states as a danger to Israel's security but is also not in favor of annexation at this time. Cohen would like to see a contiguous Palestinian territory with rail lines in this territory that would extend to Israeli ports.

Cohen would like to see major efforts made to improve the Palestinians' economic status while not taking any steps that would hinder the development of Jewish settlement throughout Judea and Samaria.