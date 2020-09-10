Prof. Gamzu proposes month-long closure on schools & malls

According to a report on Channel 12, the government's coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, has told members of the government's coronavirus cabinet, currently meeting, that he favors the imposition of a full lockdown across the entire country that will include the closure of schools and malls for the coming month, until after the High Holidays as well as the Sukkot festival (Tabernacles).

Gamzu reportedly added that at the end of the month-long closure, restrictions should only be gradually eased, with classes resuming only for children in kindergarten and in grades one to four inclusive, and restaurants only permitted to remain open until five o'clock in the afternoon.