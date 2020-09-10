|
14:59
Reported
News Briefs September 10, 2020
China 'reserves right to make further responses' to visa revocations
Responding to the revocation of the visas of over a thousand Chinese students and researchers by the US State Department, China's Foreign Ministry issued a condemnation of the decision, The Hill reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Likian accused the US administration of engaging in "outright political persecution and racial discrimination" that damaged the "legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students studying in the United States," and added that "China reserves the right to make further responses to this matter."
