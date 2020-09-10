UK's Boris Johnson wants millions tested for coronavirus every day

Leaked documents seen by the British Medical Journal suggest that the “Operation Moonshot” project reportedly favored by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have a price tag similar to the annual budget of the UK's National Health Service.

Johnson has been suggesting in recent days that a massive testing program that would see millions of citizens tested every single day could be implemented in order to enable the country to get back to a semblance of normalcy. However, given the cost - estimates place it as around £114 billion (around $150 bn) - it seems rather unlikely that the plan will get off the ground.