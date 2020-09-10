|
14:43
Reported
Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Govt's coronavirus cabinet meeting has commenced
The government's coronavirus cabinet meeting has commenced. Earlier today, the Prime Minister met with senior government ministers as well as the government's coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, to discuss proposals for lockdown regulations ranging from full nationwide closures to milder measures.
An official who participated in the meeting later told journalists that the Prime Minister supports a partial closure rather than the full lockdown favored by Health Ministry officials.
