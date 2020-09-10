Belarus politician threatened with deportation 'alive or in bits'

Belarus opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova said security officers put a bag over her head and threatened to kill her when they tried to forcibly deport her to Ukraine earlier this week, Reuters reports.

Kolesnikova is in a prison in Minsk, Belarus' capital; the statement was made by her lawyer.

“In particular it was stated that if I did not voluntarily leave the Republic of Belarus, I would be taken out anyway, alive or in bits. There were also threats to imprison me for up to 25 years,” Kolesnikova said, adding that she genuinely feared for her life.

Her lawyer noted that she intended to file a criminal complaint against Belarusian authorities as well as the KGB security police.