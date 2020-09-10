Israel Medical Association appeals for more stringent virus regulations

The Israel Medical Association (IMA) has sent an appeal to the government's coronavirus cabinet, due to convene later today to discuss more stringent regulations to contain the spread of the epidemic.

In their letter, the IMA wrote: "We are in an emergency situation for public health - the country's health system is on the verge of being unable to absorb new patients. Therefore, the country needs stringent measures to be taken nationwide in order to reduce the rate of contagion, as well as a clear plan for the coming month."