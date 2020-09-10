Russian opposition leader Navalny making progress in recovery

According to the German magazine Der Spiegel, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has made significant progress in his recovery from what appears to be poisoning, and is now able to speak again.

The magazine also reports that Navalny's police protection has been stepped up, as "Navalny can speak again and can likely remember details about his collapse ... which could be dangerous for people behind the attack."

However, Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted in response that Der Spiegel's story was "exaggerated and contains many factual inaccuracies."