13:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Black Lives Matter led to record number of mass shootings Read more The BLM riots are doing a lot more than terrorizing diners or burning down stores. The riots and movement are killing people. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs