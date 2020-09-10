|
Netanyahu expected to propose partial closure, not full lockdown
A source who took part in today's preliminary discussion prior to the meeting of the government's coronavirus cabinet later today has told Kan News that Prime Minister Netanyahu supports a partial lockdown with strict enforcement rather than a total nationwide closure.
If a partial closure is imposed, it will likely include the closure of all classes except for grades one through four inclusive; closures on the eves of the festivals; and commerce, entertainment venues, and hotels also being told to shut.
