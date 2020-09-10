'Vital to restore public confidence' even if it causes coalition's collapse

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) has insisted that it is vital to establish a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the state prosecution service, despite the likelihood that taking this step is likely to cause the coalition to collapse.

"Restoring public confidence is a basic necessity in a democracy," he told Galei Tzahal today. "I would like to ask Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn [Blue & White] what he is objecting to so strongly, if things are as he says and any inquiry will find nothing wrong."