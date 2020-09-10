'We can't lockdown the country if we can't enforce the rules'

Prof. Ran Blitzer, head of the team of health experts appointed to advise the government's coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, has warned that the decision on whether to impose a nationwide lockdown during the upcoming festivals will be influenced at least in part by the difficulties in enforcing such a lockdown.

"The decisions that we are making now stem from a lack of a better option to stem the increase in contagion," he told Galei Tzahal today. "And even after any lockdown is eased, there is still no system in place that can ensure a return to a semblance of normal life in safety. There is a sizeable minority of the population that basically ignores the regulations and does as it pleases," he noted, which will impact the efficacy of any new regulations the government may attempt to impose.