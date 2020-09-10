French govt to continue supporting laid-off employees until summer of 2021

France is considering imposing strict new coronavirus regulations, The Guardian reports, after a huge rise in the number of new cases diagnosed - 8,557 - yesterday, the second-highest daily increase in months.

Nonetheless, a nationwide lockdown does not seem to be one of the proposals under consideration, given recent comments by both French President Emmanuel Macron and his Prime Minister, Jean Castex, stating that such a measure would spell economic and social disaster for the country.

France's Work Minister said this morning that the government's compensation package for employees sent on unpaid leave due to the crisis would likely continue until the summer of 2021. Under its terms, workers are paid 84% of their previous salaries each month.