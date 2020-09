12:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Egyptian delegation to Gaza to discuss prisoner release deal with Israel A delegation of Egyptian intelligence officials has arrived in Gaza. The delegation's members are due to meet with the heads of the Hamas terror organization, and among the items on their agenda is an attempt to advance a deal with Israel for the release of Israelis being held by Hamas - two civilians, and the bodies of two IDF soldiers. ► ◄ Last Briefs