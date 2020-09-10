Former judge insists: I can be impartial in investigating today's justices

The state's ombudsman for dealing with public complaints against the judicial system has insisted that he is perfectly capable of dealing with complaints against judges in an impartial manner, despite the fact that he is a former judge himself.

Uri Shoham told Kan Bet this morning that, "I have the experience and the ability to investigate matters thoroughly and objectively. I know how to overcome the fact that I once sat on the judges' bench, as I have shown in the past. I don't need to justify myself."

Shoham went to to allege that any opposition to the fact that former judges are being appointed to judge current judges was made for "political reasons."