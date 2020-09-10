Video shows Israel Railways employee preventing haredi from boarding train

Transportation Minister Miri Regev commented on a video which shows an employee of Israel Railways preventing a young haredi man from boarding a train.

"I was shocked to see such a video," Regev said, "and I have ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. Such conduct will not be permitted on my watch. I will be providing an update as soon as the results of the investigation are known."

Israel Railways, when approached for a statement, insisted that the man pictured in the video was not an employee but an impostor and that the man had since been detained by police.