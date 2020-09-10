|
11:51
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Update: Almost 4,000 new cases yesterday, 1 death
According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, a total of 3,951 people were diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday.
There are currently 487 people in serious condition in Israel's hospitals (down from 489 yesterday), of whom 137 are on ventilators (with no change from yesterday).
The death toll since the outbreak of the epidemic stands at 1,055 people, after one person died in the last day.
