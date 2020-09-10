US revokes visas of over 1,000 Chinese students & researchers

The US State Department has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers who have been assessed as posing a security risk, the BBC reports.

A State Department spokeswoman described the students singled out as "high-risk graduate students and research scholars," adding that they were a "small subset" of the total number of Chinese students in the U.S., estimated at around 370,000.

"We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party's goals of military dominance," she added.